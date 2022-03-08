Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts Acquires 1,349,650 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, March 7th, Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 9,980,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,242. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $33,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

