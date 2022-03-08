MX TOKEN Achieves Market Cap of $181.79 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (CURRENCY:MX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $181.79 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00105107 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com . MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

