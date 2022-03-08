My DeFi Pet Price Down 28.5% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $904,255.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06615451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.37 or 0.99879306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046522 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

