My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading 8.3% Higher

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 3,256,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 635,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYSZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of My Size in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in My Size during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in My Size by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 356,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of My Size by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

