Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.12 and last traded at $153.07. 1,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 185,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

