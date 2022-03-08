Nabox (NABOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Nabox has a market cap of $3.73 million and $1.00 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nabox has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,277,165,792 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

