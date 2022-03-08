Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

NWINF opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWINF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

