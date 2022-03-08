Name Change Token Market Cap Tops $802,695.25 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $802,695.25 and $81.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,749,589 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

