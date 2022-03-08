Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 4%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 56,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 119,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.65 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Luke Caplette sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$35,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,800.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

