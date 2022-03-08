Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.06

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.66 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 402,881 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.06.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

