Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.06

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.06 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.66 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 402,881 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £52.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.06.
Nanoco Group Company Profile (LON:NANO)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.