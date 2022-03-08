Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $142.35 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

