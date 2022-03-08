Nash Exchange Price Tops $2.49 on Top Exchanges (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.21 or 0.06639440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.79 or 0.99789480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

