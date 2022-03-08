National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$994.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.