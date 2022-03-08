National Bank Financial Comments on AltaGas Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

AltaGas stock opened at C$28.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.09. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$19.78 and a 12 month high of C$29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

