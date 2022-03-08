National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.96.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$142.34 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$107.82 and a 52 week high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$145.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.92.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

