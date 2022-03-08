National Bankshares Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$199.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$203.00 to C$199.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

Shares of CJT traded down C$4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$149.04. 180,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,174. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$175.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

