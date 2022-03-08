National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to post $655.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.35 million and the highest is $681.00 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 130,964 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

