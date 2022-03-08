National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780,787 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE NHI opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

