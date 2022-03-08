National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Shares of NSA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 647,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

