National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.26% of National Vision worth $49,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth $271,000.

EYE stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,782. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

