National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.86. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $197.62 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $750.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

