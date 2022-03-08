Natural Resource Partners (NRP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NRP opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Natural Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $465.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

