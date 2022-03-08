Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.72% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 76.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 21.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 44,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.6% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.