Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 76.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.