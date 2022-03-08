Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.13

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $56,151.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010231 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,997,748 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.