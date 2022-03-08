Navcoin Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $53,923.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,991,298 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

