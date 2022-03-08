Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.92% of Navient worth $61,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.74. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

