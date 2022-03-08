NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded up $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.50. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

