Neo Price Hits $20.58 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $20.58 or 0.00052703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $135.47 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

