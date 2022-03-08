Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.76. 6,365,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,199. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.67 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.