Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,021,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.76. 6,365,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,199. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.67 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.14. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

