Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,432,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $26,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

