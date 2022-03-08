Neutrino Dollar Market Cap Tops $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

