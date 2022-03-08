New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NMTLF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.
New Age Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Age Metals (NMTLF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.