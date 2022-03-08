New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NMTLF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

