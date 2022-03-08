New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 9.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 387,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,999,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Gold by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 928,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

