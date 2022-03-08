New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading 9.1% Higher

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 389,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,999,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.84.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.