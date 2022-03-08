New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.36. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 2,431,695 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

