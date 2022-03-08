New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 768.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 393.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

