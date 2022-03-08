New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

