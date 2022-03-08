NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 22.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

NBEV opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NewAge has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.33.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

