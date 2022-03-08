Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NCAUF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 26,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Newcore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

