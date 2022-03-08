Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 26,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 23,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)
