Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 26,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 23,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

