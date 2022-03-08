Newton Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $200,910.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.32 or 0.06658840 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.09 or 0.99432864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046535 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

