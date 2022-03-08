NewYorkCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $296.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00258662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

