NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 11.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. 9,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 419,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $475.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.16.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
