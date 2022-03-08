NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 11.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. 9,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 419,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a market cap of $475.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in NextDecade by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 586,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

