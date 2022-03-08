NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading 1.1% Higher

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.91. 97,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 150,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a market cap of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.