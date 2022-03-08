NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Trading 1.1% Higher

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.91. 97,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 150,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The stock has a market cap of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.
NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)
