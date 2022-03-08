NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 75,413 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

