NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,696,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 1,326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.8 days.

Shares of NDRBF opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDRBF shares. Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

