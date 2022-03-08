Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Trading 29.3% Higher

Shares of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) traded up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 1,940,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,201% from the average session volume of 149,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

