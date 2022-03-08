Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

